A penguin love story years in the making has resulted in a little chick.
The Saginaw Children’s Zoo announced the hatching of an African penguin chick on Feb. 20. after zookeepers learned that even after years of planning, you can’t plan love.
Getting to this point started years ago after Petey, an African penguin at the Saginaw Zoo, refused to show interest in any male penguins.
So the zoo sent her to New Orleans, hoping to make a love match. When that didn’t happen Petey was sent home.
Meantime, Robben, a male African penguin, had come to the Saginaw Zoo, and as soon as Petey returned, it was love at first sight and the pair “ran off together”.
Their chick hatched on International Penguin Day, strong and healthy. Blood tests showed she truly is a “chick”.
Since the chick has been receiving round-the-clock care and constant feedings from its patents, (mostly dad) it more than tripled in size in over a week.
African penguins, also known as black-footed penguins, are native to the coasts of South Africa. This endangered species faces challenges of survival in its habitat including harvesting the guano that makes up their nests for fertilizer and overfishing their native hunting grounds.
In 2014 the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) worked with South African government agencies and conservation groups to identify actions to take to under the Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) initiative.
Starting in 2016, artificial nests and data collecting systems were created and implemented to help the species.
The Saginaw Children’s Zoo actively participates in the African penguin Species Survival Plan breeding program to help SAFE.
“The meticulous work we have been putting in the past few years for a successful hatch of this fragile species has paid off. We are thrilled to be announcing a baby penguin,” Zoo Director, Nancy Parker said. “This is a huge milestone for us, and just the start of great things to come.”
At 70-85 days old, the chick will start becoming independent which means that it will not need to be fed by parents.
The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will open for the season on April 20 and weather permitting, the chick will be out with the rest of the flock.
Naming suggestions will be taken at Member Fest, an event for Zoo members, on April 19th. A community vote for the name will be taken later.
To find out more information about the Children’s Zoo visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/childrenszoo, or follow their blog at saginawzoo.com/new-at-the-zoo.
