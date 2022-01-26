Penske Logistics is closing one of its terminals in Flint and laying off 141 drivers.
The company announced it is ceasing operations at its terminal located at G-5120 W. Bristol Road. The terminal's last day will be March 26 and all affected employees will be laid off on that date or during the 14-day period commencing on that date, Penske stated.
“Although this was a very difficult decision, given the dynamic customer service needs at this terminal, at a time when continuing to reliably meet those needs has been regularly compromised by challenges largely beyond Penske’s control, sustaining an effective and efficient ongoing logistics operation presents continued operating conditions at this terminal that do not align strategically for Penske,” the company wrote.
Penske does not have a job bumping system. Employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of the closure.
TV5 has reached out to the Teamsters union representing the impacted employees for comment.
