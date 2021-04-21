After hearing from angry people across the country, a local school district is explaining how a young girl's hair ended up getting cut without her parents' permission.
The incident generated an apology from school officials who are offering what they say is a more complete picture of what happened.
“She did not have a concern with her hair it was something that she took pride in,” said Christina Laster with the National Parents Union.
7-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer loved her curly locks. And it’s that same curly hair that's drawing national attention this week. Her father claims a classmate at Ganiard Elementary in Mt. Pleasant cut her hair on a school bus.
“When it initially got cut they tried to rectify the situation and they understood that maybe it was a child situation that took place,” Laster said.
The National Parents Union said her parents took her to a hair salon to correct it. But two days later, a school library employee cut it claiming the girl asked her to fix it.
Mt. Pleasant Public Schools has now launched a full review, conducting interviews and reviewing videotape.
The district claims the child asked another student to cut her hair and it took place on a school bus. The next day the principal met with both students. The school said Jurnee was not happy with her hair, so she asked a library employee to cut it, and that the student’s teacher was aware of it.
The superintendent said this was done without permission from the girl’s parents or the school district.
The result left her father in disbelief.
“It really shocked him, shocked the whole family,” Laster said.
Shocked that his bi-racial daughter had her curly hair cut.
This incident came up this past Monday at the Mt Pleasant School Board meeting, and people from all over the country called in to complain.
“These teachers need to be held accountable, and they need to be fired," one person who called into the meeting said.
The school says both employees have admitted their actions and apologized and are being reviewed for further disciplinary action.
But according to the union, the family says that’s not enough.
“So, they’re prepared to pursue justice within their legal rights and freedom to do so and on every level,” Laster said.
The National Parents Union is a network that aims to unite families with a variety of traditional and non-traditional backgrounds to help shape the national education conversation in a way that's more inclusive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.