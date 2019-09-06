Michigan State University is allowing people back into the Administration Hannah Building after a person reported a bomb threat at, or near, the building.
MSU Police evacuated the building and sent out an MSU alert at around 11:23 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
They have since allowed people to return inside and resume operations, but said the investigation continues.
If you have any information, call the Michigan State University Police Department.
