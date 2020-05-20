An incredibly stressful day in Sanford as people woke up and began to try and recover from Tuesday night’s damage.
TV5’s Ashlyn Hill was in Sanford, and said the scene was not just incredible to those who live there, but to people like her who grew up on the lake.
She navigated many closed roads to be with her family. She reports they are all OK, and doing well, and she has also checked in with neighbors and close friends.
Through it all, Ashlyn said she is so proud of the village, and seeing people come together to help each other out.
#SanfordStrong
