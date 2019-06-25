Three people have been arraigned on several felony gambling-related charges for their alleged roles in an illegal gambling operation in Flint.
The alleged scheme occurred between July 2018 and February 2019 on Miller Road.
The trio received a cease and desist order from the Michigan Attorney General's Office earlier this year, but continued to operate the illegal gambling business, the attorney general's office said.
The business offered nearly 30 slot-style gaming stations.
“Gambling is a highly regulated industry in our state and those who seek to fly under the radar with illegal gambling operations will consistently be held accountable,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “These operations not only bring crime to a community, they deprive our schools of the dollars they so desperately need to help provide our students with an adequate education – and that’s the last thing the people of Flint need or deserve.”
Marjorie Brown, 50, of Flint, was charged with one felony count of gambling operation, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house or room.
Kara Shilling, 35, of Flint, was charged with one felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one felony count of conspiracy of a criminal enterprise, one felony count of gambling operation, two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house or room.
Anthony Sutton, 50, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was charged with one felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one felony count of conspiracy of a criminal enterprise, one felony count of gambling operation, two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house or room.
All three have been released on bond.
“Our citizens don’t want illegal gambling operations in their neighborhoods,” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director, Michigan Gaming Control Board. “The Gaming Control Board works with the Michigan Attorney General’s office and state and local law enforcement agencies to protect state residents from criminal gambling enterprises.”
