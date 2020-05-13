Car after car, thousands came from all over Mid-Michigan for Wednesday's mask giveaway.
People came from Mt. Pleasant, Bay City and even Grand Blanc.
Some were lined up for hours at our four locations, hoping to snag one of the 30,000 masks made by the Work Wear Store.
Renee Johnston with the Saginaw Community Foundation says it took several organizations and law enforcement agencies to make it all possible.
"Just really takes a whole community to come together and we have it right here in Saginaw County," Johnston said.
People rolled up, provided their household number and drove away with extra protection against COVID-19.
Tina Swanton with the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance says people even received the do's and dont's of wearing a mask.
"Make sure that if it's a tie that you tie the bottom and then the top to make sure that it covers your chin, nose and mouth,” Swanton said. “If you touch your mask, make sure you wash your hands each time. When it's time to take the mask off, assume that there's a virus on both sides of the mask, so the mask should be laundered and just make sure every time you wear a mask, it's a clean mask."
Certainly, a sign of the times, proving something as small as a mask can be infinitely powerful.
"Thank you. We really appreciate it."
