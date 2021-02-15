The COVID-19 pandemic has created psychological trauma for many across the country as they struggle to cope with unforeseen challenges of daily life.
While vaccines offer hope for some. those still skeptical of its impact are not seeing the benefits.
Meghan Dahl is a behavioral health therapist at mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.
"I think that we're in a period of prolonged stress at this point for a number of people," Dahl said.
She said she knows a lot of people are stressed out.
"People are over it. I keep hearing that I'm over COVID-19, I wish it was done, and yet here we still are," Dahl said.
Dahl said people should be on the lookout for signs that are stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be getting to be too much.
"Not engaging with other people, having a lot of negative thoughts, low mood," Dahl said.
Dahl said there are ways to get help without having to see a therapist.
"Just connecting with others in your lives, talking to family or friends and just naming how much stress that we're under, what our feelings are, that can be a big help," Dahl said.
Dahl believes right now, with winter deeply entrenched in mid-Michigan, is the toughest part of the pandemic. She thinks stress will ease when warmer weather arrives, and we can get back outside again.
In the meantime, Dahl said there is nothing wrong with reaching out to a mental health professional for help.
"We have even less coping strategies than we might normally use, so it makes sense that we're struggling to get through this and that's ok," Dahl said.
