WALKER, Mich. (AP) - People gathered near Grand Rapids to burn letters informing them that they can vote by absentee ballot in future elections.
The applications were burned Friday during an event called Operation Incinerator outside the DeltaPlex in Walker.
Many people had flags, shirts and signs showing support for President Donald Trump and Republicans.
Michael Farage, president of the Grand Rapids Taxpayers Association, says the absentee ballot applications were unsolicited and a waste of money.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she took the step to make it convenient for people to vote by mail with an absentee ballot and avoid the risk of the coronavirus.
