Two people have been killed in a head-on crash on an icy St. Clair County bridge.
Police say a 30-year-old woman lost control of the pickup truck she was driving about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Burtchville Township, crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle. A third vehicle then struck the crashed vehicles.
The pickup's driver and a 38-year-old man riding in the truck died from injuries in the crash. The 40-year-old driver of the second vehicle and 80-year-old driver of the third vehicle have been hospitalized.
The crash was under investigation Thursday.
Burtchville Township is about 72 miles (116 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.
