People lined up outside of a newly remodeled Mid-Michigan Aldi in hopes of getting a free gift card.
The Aldi, located at 5275 Bay Road in Saginaw County, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 following a store update.
Following the ribbon-cutting, as part of the Golden Ticket giveaway, they handed out gift cards to the first 100 customers.
Locally Aldi is investing $11 million to update seven stores in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, and the surrounding communities.
