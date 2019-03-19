A Mid-Michigan woman's organs were donated and distributed to people in need after she passed away after a crash.
Corinn Linkowski was involved in an accident on Wednesday, Feb. 13 where she lost control of her vehicle and was hit by a truck.
After days of prayers and vigils, on Feb. 17, Linkowski’s parents announced her death. They said she passed away after suffering severe head injuries.
Linkowski’s organs were donated and the Gift of Life Michigan sent an update to her parents expressing sympathy and gratitude for thinking to save others during the time of their loss.
According to the Gift of Life, six people have received her organs and are on the road to recovery and living a better, healthier life.
- 3-year-old girl received her left liver lobe
- 60-year-old woman received her lungs
- 9-year-old girl received her heart
- 11-year-old girl received her left kidney
- 65-year-old woman received her right liver lobe
- 33-year-old woman received her right kidney
Linkowski also donated bone, skin, and tendons which were recovered for transplants.
There are no updates on the accident, it is still under investigation.
