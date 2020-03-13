The Genesee County Health Department held a press conference on Friday, March 13 to update the public on the status of the county.
At the time of the conference, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
As of 10:30 a.m. on March 13, 17 tests were submitted from the county. Nine of those tests came back with negative results and the county is still waiting on the results of eight other cases.
The health department said they are supportive of the guidelines put down by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including closing all K-12 schools in the state for three weeks.
The health department is encouraging residents to avoid emergency rooms unless they are in an emergent situation.
If you feel you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should contact your personal provider by phone.
Stay with TV5 for coverage on this rapidly changing situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.