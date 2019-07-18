The tall ships have returned to Bay City as the Tall Ship Celebration is now underway.
“I am a pirate at heart. I love tall ships,” said Susan Kendall, festival goer.
Not even the 90-degree weather could stop Kendall from enjoying this year’s Tall Ship Celebration to the fullest. She was dressed head to toe as a pirate.
“There’s a nice breeze out here. The sun is hot yeah, but the breeze and it’s a little wet. But it’s cooling,” Kendall said.
She is not alone. Many others braved the heat for the first day of the festival.
“Just looking at the ships. It’s so cool to see them,” said Michele Spitz, festival goer.
Many watched as those ships sailed into the city. Some came from as far as Spain.
Evelyne and Richard Otte took a tour bus to Bay City from St. Louis, Missouri.
“I think it’s really incredible here. It’s beautiful. It really is,” Evelyne said.
They are both looking forward to spending the weekend in Mid-Michigan.
“We’re going to the festival. We’re gonna be on one of the ships tomorrow. We have our passport and part of our tour is taking a cruise on one of the ships, I don’t know which one, but we get to get aboard and sail,” the pair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.