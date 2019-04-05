A new baseball diamond is being constructed in Mid-Michigan and its made specially for people with disabilities.
The Miracle Field is a new baseball diamond that will be in Midland that is specially designed for people with disabilities.
The Midland Public Service Department plan to build the field in the southwestern portion of Central Park. They plan to break ground in Spring of 2020.
“There are no bases to get caught up on, there are no base paths you’d see on a traditional field. So, if you’ve got a wheelchair, your wheels aren’t going to get stuck on a base path. You’re not going to fall and hit the dirt if you did fall you’d hit a rubberized surface that’s soft,” Marcie Post, Midlands Recreation Manager said.
Kelly PeLong, with the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan, works with people of all ages. She said the field will bring a lot of joy and new experiences people would usually miss out on.
“We’re just excited that somebody’s focusing on accessibility right from the get-go instead of it being sort of an afterthought in the community,” PeLong said. “It’ll be a real nice opportunity for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.