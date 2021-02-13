Linden resident Mark Rupp couldn’t ask for a better friend in Ron Parish.
The pair are both Linden High School class of 1989 graduates.
“Same great guy I remember from school,” Parish said.
They’ve only seen each other in-person at high school reunions because Parish now lives in Tennessee, but they stay connected to through Facebook.
That’s how Parish found out Rupp who is diabetic was battling a serious disease.
“[My doctor] said ‘Yeah, you are well into stage four chronic kidney disease,’” Rupp said.
So, the search for a living kidney donor was on as Rupp went on dialysis last summer after his kidney function went from 22 to 10 percent.
“Ron contacted Jenn, my wife, and said ‘Hey what do I have to do to find out if I can be somebody willing to donate,” Rupp said.
Parish recalled being eager.
“You tell me what I need to do, I’ll make it happen yesterday,” he said.
So, Parish’s testing, two and half months of it, was underway and a random trip to michigan turned into a trip with a purpose.
“I was on my way back home to Michigan,” Parish said. “It’s a nine-hour drive, I was three hours away from home. Guess who called?”
Doctors in Michigan on the other end of the line said he was a perfect match for his friend.
“It was hard,” Rupp said. “Still makes me tear up. He is my family’s savior.”
Rupp’s emotion in remembering the time got Parish emotional too.
“Man, you can’t be doing that man, you’re going to make me cry,” Parish said.
Rupp now has three kidneys, his only active one is Parish’s, and both are recovering from surgery just fine.
“He’s given me a chance to live life. Live with my family,” Rupp said. “Given me a chance to go out and play with my 7-year-old, have strength and energy enough to do it.”
It’s a gift Parish was happy to give.
“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Parish said. “It’s amazing knowing I’ve given a friend and a great guy a second chance at life.”
Parish said initially he didn’t want his name out there. he was reluctant to be recognized for all the wrong reasons.
Eventually he decided to come forward to raise awareness to living donors and the need for them.
