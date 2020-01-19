A circus performer is expected to recover after taking a fall during a weekend performance in Flint.
It happened at the Shrine Circus at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Circus management said the performer suffered a minor foot injury and shows no signs of a concussion.
Elf Khurafeh Shrine said the performer is conscious and expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.
According to the organization, the performer should be getting back to doing what he loves very soon.
“The Elf Khurafeh Shriners are grateful for the many circus fans that have expressed their thoughts and prayers,” the organization wrote in a statement.
