A Perry man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Timothy John Lambert, 56, has been arrested for child abusive commercial activity distributing or promoting, possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began its investigation into Lambert when it was learned he was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, MSP said.
Lambert was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home.
If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.
