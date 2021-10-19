Perry Public Schools is asking for your vote to renew a bond proposal on the November ballot.
It's a zero mill increase, meaning there's no change in current mills, but it would provide the school with nearly $10 million in funding. Most of the money would go toward infrastructure upgrades and energy efficiency for its buildings.
"We have some critical needs. The majority of these things that have been approved by the treasury for the bond proposal, they are critical needs, they're not wants or desires,” said Lori Haven, the superintendent.
Haven said the district wants to repave parking lots, drives and sidewalks at all three schools among other improvements.
"We are finding ourselves at a spot where we have outlived the useful life of many of our roofs, our boilers, things like that,” Haven said.
Haven also wants to add air conditioning to the elementary gym and cafeteria.
"And as we've noticed, our falls are very warm, our spring heading into summer very warm, it makes it pretty uncomfortable to be in the learning environment,” Haven said.
She said none of the money can be used for staff salaries and wages, classroom supplies and textbooks, or general operating costs.
Part of the bond money would go toward the stadium. The track would be resurfaced, and the lights replaced with LEDs.
The district also wants to build a livestock barn.
"Definitely a barrier that our students have is they're not able, many of them, to have livestock at their own homes for example, so if they would like to raise an animal and show at fair and just continue to expand on some leadership opportunities, we'd like to provide that opportunity for them,” Haven said.
If the proposal is rejected at the polls, the district would have to pull from the general fund, something they'd like to avoid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.