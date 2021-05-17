A Shiawassee County man is sitting behind bars after he was charged with possession of child porn.
Brian Scott Johnson, a 51-year-old man from Perry, was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home, according to Michigan State Police. The investigation was started when police learned Johnson was sharing child pornography on the internet.
After a search of his home, Johnson was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Johnson was arraigned in the 66th District Court on Thursday, May 13.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to speak with children about using the internet safely. Parents can find many resources through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
