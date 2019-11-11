Dozens of crashes were reported across Mid-Michigan as the heavy snowfall created dangerous travel conditions.
In times like these, Ryan Masak said it’s all about preparation.
“I got a scraper. I got a shovel. I got a snow blower at home,” the Genesee County resident said.
Masak had to venture out on the roads to go to work, but others will be on the roads for a while.
“I wouldn’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Matt Sharp.
Sharp said he was driving to Colorado on Monday.
“The roads are bad. We saw like a dozen cars off the road in the last couple miles,” Sharp said.
From the outskirts of Genesee County to downtown Flint, the roads were a mess.
The Genesee County Road Commission was out in full force, but Gabby Most said more needs to be done about the roads.
“It’s terrible. I slid, did a donut down there on the bricks. Something needs to be done about it,” Most said.
While a lot of drivers found the slippery roads and falling snow frustrating, others liked it.
“It’s alright. I know how to drive in it. Most people don’t,” said Brian Waycaster.
Waycaster said this weather means outdoor sports.
“More snow, more snowmobiles,” Waycaster said.
As for Masak, he said it’s too early for this.
“I was thinking December. That’s what I was hoping for. I was hoping for some decent weather in November,” Masak said.
The supervisor at Genessee County 911 said they dispatched crews to more than 100 crashes in the county since midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.