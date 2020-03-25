The care facility, located at 1285 Cleaver Road in Caro, made the announcement on March 25.
The facility said they are doing everything they can to stop the spread within the facility and are staying in close contact with local and state health officials to make sure they are taking all appropriate steps.
No details about the individual have been released.
There are at least two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tuscola County, as of March 24.
