Police responded to a crash at the intersection of West Lake Road and Webster Road in Vienna Township just before 1 p.m. on March 7.
According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead and three others are in critical condition.
Nobody is in custody as a result of the crash.
Police said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.
