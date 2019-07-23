One person was hospitalized after a crash in Sanilac County's Fremont Township Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Todd Road and Galbraith Line Road.
A 53-year-old Caro man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Todd Road when he stopped at the stop sign on Galbraith Line Road, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver had a 66-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
At the same time, an 18-year-old was driving a 1999 Honda Civic westbound on Galbraith Line Road with a 49-year-old passenger, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the Trailblazer thought the intersection was a four-way stop and pulled into the path of the westbound car, the sheriff's office said.
Several people were treated and released at the scene, but one person was transported to McLaren Port Huron for further treatment.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
