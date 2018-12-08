Deputies are investigating the homicide of a woman in her early 60s.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said it happened in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:38 p.m.
When responders arrived at the scene, they found the victim with one gunshot wound.
Cunningham said one person of interest was taken into custody.
The person of interest and the victim knew each other personally, Cunningham said.
Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police.
The investigation is still ongoing.
