Police say an arrest has been made after threats of possible violence forced a Detroit-area school district to cancel classes for three days.
Melvindale police announced the arrest on social media Wednesday. No other details were released.
A threat involving Melvindale-Northern Allen Park schools was first reported Sunday night, prompting school closures Monday in the district. Buildings remained closed through Wednesday.
Melvindale police posted a screenshot Tuesday of an online conversation that indicated "there's going to be two shooters one in the high school and one in the middle school." The FBI is involved in the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information on the alleged threats to share it with authorities.
