Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Saginaw that injured one person.

It happened in the 1900 block of Perkins Street in Saginaw at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to MSP.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

