A person of interest in a burglary at the University of Michigan-Flint has been taken into custody.
The burglary happened at 144 French Hall on Monday, Aug. 12 about 1 p.m.
Investigators asked for help locating Brandon Jason Wade, who they identified as the person of interest, on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety announced the person of interest was identified and taken into custody.
"DPS would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the campus and community members who provided meaningful information and who work in close coordination with us daily to help keep our campus safe," Chief Ray Hall said in a Facebook post.
