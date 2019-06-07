Police say a person of interest in the possible serial killings of three women on Detroit's east side is in custody.
Chief James Craig said earlier Friday that investigators were seeking a man in his mid-30s who's known to be homeless and who frequents the east side. Police released two photos of the man in an effort to generate tips from the public.
Craig didn't say why the man is a person of interest.
Three woman have been found dead in vacant houses since March, the latest one this week.
So far, only one has been ruled a homicide. But Mayor Mike Duggan says there's a "strong possibility" that one person is responsible for the three deaths.
