Investigators have multiple persons of interest in custody after a man was found dead behind a Bay City party store.
The Bay City Public Safety Department’s VIPER unit conducted a search at a Saginaw home on Friday, May 28. Officers located persons of interest in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday, May 24.
Police found 25-year-old Taylor Lall dead behind Jan’s Party Store, located at 603 Garfield Avenue.
Formal charges are pending, and several pieces of evidence were recovered, according to police.
