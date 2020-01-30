U.S. federal agents say they discovered an invasive beetle when a college student entered Michigan from Canada last year, the first time that the voracious khapra beetle has been detected at a U.S. northern border.
The beetle was among many things found and seized at Michigan-Ontario border crossings and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
They included guns, drugs, counterfeit products and suspicious cash. U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday displayed a sample of the contraband at its cargo facility near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.
Christopher Perry, who oversees CBP's Michigan operations, says "our mission is complex."
