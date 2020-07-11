While anyone can pick up a free cat or dog anywhere, once you get past all of the health expenses to go along with the animal, you will find out that picking one up at the shelter is a great idea.
“So, dogs are just $15 for people to adopt, kittens are $25 and adult cats are $10,” said Beth Wellman with the Human Society of Midland County. “All these cats have spayed and neutered, current on all their vaccines. Heart worm tested and microchipped – all for that low fee. And we are able to do that because This Old Pet Foundation is paying the difference so we don’t lose our expenses.”
This event, which started on Friday, will end on July 12.
Every adoptable cat has a new home to go along with about 45 dogs.
The Midland Humane Society was so low on available animals this afternoon that they had the Saginaw Branch deliver more for tomorrow’s push.
The only dog or cat that didn’t find a home today was Frasier.
“This is Fraiser,” said Wellman. “Frasier is a five-year-old American Bulldog. Frasier is great with other dogs. He is great with people. He is not super hype, he is a couch potato. Let’s for a walk around the neighborhood then sit in the AC and watch some Netflix. That is Frasier’s idea of a good time.”
If you would like to adopt a pet on July 12, you must have an appointment and pre-approval.
To do so, go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.