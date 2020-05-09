Melissa Ruthig owns Golden Paws Pet Salon in Saginaw Township.
“This is becoming a health problem now for the pets,” said Ruthig.
Her business and all animal grooming salons have been closed since March 24 due to Governor Whitmer deeming them as nonessential in the fight against coronavirus.
Now, with dogs having gone at least six weeks without being groomed, Ruthig says some of her client’s pets are getting sick.
“Most dogs are groomed every four to six weeks, even sooner than that, and it is becoming a health problem for these pets that they’re not being professionally groomed,” said Ruthig. “We’re seeing eye infections, ear infections, skin infections, yeast infections on the skin. Owners who are trying to trim their dogs are cutting their dogs. It’s becoming a health issue for the pets.”
Ruthig and other pet grooming business owners in Mid-Michigan have teamed up to try and bombard Governor Whitmer with emails and pictures showing her just how bad their client’s pets are getting so that they can re-open and help these animals.
“We have also asked our customers to please send in pictures and tell the governor how this is affecting the health of their pets.
Ruthig says she’s ready to meet the governor’s safe social distancing requirements in her store.
At full force, she would have three workers grooming animals on tables that are nine feet apart and two workers bathing dogs six feet apart
She says everyone in her shop would wear masks and gloves and there would be bleach, Clorox wipes and Lysol to keep surfaces disinfected.
“In general, we do not normally have that much contact,” said Ruthig. “Before she shut us down, we were doing curbside pickup. We can have little to no contact with people at all in order to get these dogs healthy and back on track.”
