A Mid-Michigan pet hospital is doing its best to find perfect homes for foster dogs this holiday season.
The Montrose Veterinary Hospital is raising money for the Flint City Pits, a dog rescue group that aims to rehabilitate at-risk breeds.
Flint City Pits welcomes all breeds but says the bully breeds are the focal point as they make up a large portion of at-risk breeds.
“Not many people are comfortable around them if they’ve never been," said Samantha Limbaugh, a veterinarian. "This organization does a great job getting people comfortable, public education, and also helping an underrepresented breed."
All proceeds are donated to Flint City Pits and its efforts towards at-risk dogs in the Genesee County area.
