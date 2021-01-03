After winning a tight race in the 2020 election, Sunday Michigan Senator Gary Peters was sworn into his second term in the U.S. Senate.
He began by promising to get to work on instituting bipartisan policies for the great lakes state.
"When I represent the State of Michigan, that means I represent everybody in the State of Michigan," Peters said.
According to his campaign, Peters has passed nine bills in the U.S. Senate, the most by a single senator this congress.
And he's been named among the most effective and bipartisan lawmakers in the chamber, a feat which he plans to continue in office.
"We're going to need that, the time for that is more important than ever as we deal with the hyper polarized and the hyper partisan environment that we're in today," Peters said.
While Peters plans to reach across the aisle, he hopes his fellow senators do the same. Especially from those opposing the results of the 2020 election and refusing to certify in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.
"This has gone through a very lengthy process, the result has been overwhelming, and there is clear that there is no fraud,” Peters said. “And yet you have folks who continue to sow mistrust."
It's why peters says in this new year, there's a lot of work to be done and is encouraging people of all political backgrounds to come together.
"Because now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get to work, and accomplish things for the people of the state of Michigan, and for the country," Peters said.
