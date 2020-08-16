U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) is calling for an urgent hearing on Friday, Aug. 21, or as soon as possible regarding the recent changes, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has directed.
Peters said the changes have left many Americans across the county struggling with delayed mail deliveries.
In a letter to Chairman Ron Johnson, Peters pressed for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has oversight of the U.S. Postal Service, to swiftly convene a hearing and call DeJoy and Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors, to give sworn testimony about recent directives and their effects on postal customers across the country.
“As the only Senate Committee with jurisdiction over the Postal Service, this Committee has a responsibility to examine Mr. DeJoy’s recent directives and their impacts on all Americans, who rely on the Postal Service for prescriptions, essential goods, voting, and other crucial purposes,” Peters wrote in the letter. “It is imperative that Mr. DeJoy publicly and comprehensively testify about changes and planned changes taking place at the U.S. Postal Service since the Postal Service is a public institution that both serves and belongs to every person in our nation.”
According to Peters, he has used his leadership position on the committee to protect the Postal Service and its 245-year tradition of reliable, timely delivery.
Peters recently launched an investigation into DeJoy’s operational changes and the slowdowns, delays, and backlogs they are triggering in communities across the country after USPS provided misleading statements about the causes of the delays.
Since launching his investigation, Peters said he has received nearly 7,000 complaints from people across the country who have seen significant and harmful mail delays under DeJoy’s tenure.
