Peters for Michigan launched an online resource page to help Michigan residents find resources and ways to get involved and give back to their community.
The COVID-19 resource page was launched on Saturday, April 4.
“Now more than ever, we need to lead with service to our community. That’s who Gary Peters is. That’s who we are as Michiganders,” said Peters for Michigan Communications Director Vanessa Valdivia. “We know how challenging this time is for so many people across the state, and this online resource page will allow us to continue connecting people to resources and opportunities to help others. As Gary keeps fighting for Michigan families and workers in the Senate, we will continue finding opportunities to give back to our communities.”
According to Peters for Michigan, Gary has been focused on supporting Michigan’s families, workers, small businesses, hospitals, and health care professionals on the front lines as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peters for Michigan said he’s delivered results for Michiganders from introducing and passing legislation to expand unemployment assistance to leading, passing and enacting legislation for free coronavirus testing.
As Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the group said Gary has led calls and worked with FEMA to push for Michigan hospitals and health care workers to get the medical supplies they need.
To access the resource hub, click here.
