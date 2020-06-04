There is unprecedented bipartisan support in Congress for a bill aimed at studying and revamping the country’s entire criminal justice system.
“Basically, what this legislation does is it does a complete review of the criminal justice system similar to what we did back in the 1960s,” Senator Gary Peters said.
Peters is sponsoring legislation that would create a 14-member bipartisan National Criminal Justice Commission to assess the entire system top to bottom.
The commission’s goal would be to propose reforms, address the most pressing issues including inequality, overburdened courts, skyrocketing incarceration costs, and relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.
The last comprehensive review in 1965 resulted in the 911 system for emergencies, which was among the committee’s 200 recommendations.
“Nearly all of those recommendations were adopted into law and made significant change and made the system better. But clearly there’s much more that we need to do,” Peters said.
Peters’ bill that was introduced last year for finding ways of reducing crime, improving public safety, and promoting more equitable criminal justice practices passed unanimously by the Senate. But legislative time is running out before it could hit the House. It now has added urgency in the wake of an uprising against police violence.
“It’s why I once again have strong bipartisan support. I have 20 co-sponsors, roughly half republicans, half democrats. I also have organizations, police organizations all across the country that have endorsed this legislation as well as civil rights and civil liberties groups,” Peters said.
With 50 years since comprehensive reform, Peters said the bill needs to pass. He also said the president needs to sign it without hesitation.
The new commission would be made up of experts on law enforcement, criminal justice, victims’ rights, civil liberties, and social services. Their investigation would take 18 months before leading to recommendations in oversight, policies, and practices.
