The pandemic is going to have a huge impact on the 2020 presidential election.
The presidential election is expected to break records when it comes to mail-in voting and absentee ballots.
There are growing concerns surrounding the United States Postal Service when it comes to delivery times. Residents across the nation are experiencing a slower delivery rate, and some feel it’s because President Trump appointed a new postmaster in May of 2020.
Mail that used to take days to get from post to post is now taking weeks.
Some feel this is dangerous because it affects important deliveries like medication, bills, and paychecks.
Senator Gary Peter is undertaking efforts to investigate the USPS slowdown.
“There are a whole host of things that are happening, and we need to have answers. That’s why I have instituted an investigation. I am the ranking member of homeland security and government affairs. We are the top oversight committee overseeing the US postal service. It’s in my jurisdiction, and we need to find answers,” Peters said.
To find the answers, Peters said he will visit postal sites and delivery stations throughout the state.
Peters said finding the cause of the issue is crucial due to the expectation of mail-in ballots in November.
Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is joining Peters in his efforts to find the issue.
“Looking at the postal service, ensuring that our democracy is protected through the mail system. Because of COVID, we don’t have a choice, we must vote by mail, and that is not going to be a deterrent for our constitutional right and our civic duty of voting,” Lawrence said.
If you have experienced delays in deliveries by USPS, Senator Peters wants to hear from you. To contact him about your postal concerns, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.