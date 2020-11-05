Celebrating his reelection, Sen. Gary Peters is pledging to fight for Democratic values and be bipartisan in his second term while saying it is "sad" and "pathetic" that Republican challenger John James refuses to concede defeat.
James, without citing evidence, issued a written statement Thursday saying he had "deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat."
Peters, who won, was up by about 87,000 votes, or 1.6%, with almost all precincts reporting.
Peters laughed off James, calling his allegations "sad" and "pathetic."
