Michigan's hospitals are receiving 130,000 dollars less in federal aid per COVID-19 patient than the national average.
"We now have the numbers, we have the numbers to support what I’ve been hearing from folks all across Michigan," Senator Gary Peters said.
That's according to a new report by the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
"That's simply unacceptable," Peters said.
Peters, a ranking member of the committee, says the report looked at money congress had appropriated in March, to support hospitals during the pandemic.
A total of about $170 billion.
He says approximately 40-percent of that money, $72 billion has not gone to hospitals.
"That's why we've been seeing layoffs and furloughs,” Peters said. “In fact, across Michigan, over ten thousand people have been laid off from hospitals and we want to make sure those jobs are protected, folks are working, and Michigan hospitals are getting the money that was appropriated by congress."
Peters points out Michigan once was a hotspot for COVID-19 but got less money than other states.
"You'll find some areas in the country that had very, very few cases, ended up per patient receiving a whole lot more money than places like Michigan," he said.
His committee is urging the Trump Administration to expedite the remaining funds and distribute additional disbursements to hotspot areas and hospitals in rural parts of the state.
“Even before the pandemic, a report came out that showed up to 25 percent of our rural hospitals were in serious financial condition,” Peters said. “Many of them might not survive going forward, and that would be absolutely catastrophic to those rural areas."
