U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, along with their colleagues, have introduced legislation to address the racial and ethnic disparities in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senators hope to establish the COVID-19 Racial and Ethnic Disparities Task Force Act, which would bring together experts and leaders to make data-driven recommendations on how the federal government could better direct critical resources to the country's hardest hit communities, the senators said in a press release.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has shed a light on longstanding disparities and health inequities facing minority communities, especially in cities like Detroit where African Americans are suffering from Coronavirus at alarmingly disproportionate rates,” Peters said. “We must do more for these historically underserved communities – which is why I have called for a federal task force to better understand the impact of this virus in our hardest hit communities and develop solutions to break down the systemic barriers that have once again been exposed by this unprecedented crisis.”
“The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted racial disparities in health care, employment, housing, and other areas that have existed for generations,” Stabenow said. “This bill will help to highlight actions we can take to address the structural inequalities that have contributed to the disproportionate impact that this crisis has had on communities of color.”
The act would:
- Provide weekly resource allocation recommendations to FEMA and Congress including:
- Data on patient outcomes including hospitalizations, ventilation, and mortality disaggregated by race and ethnicity.
- Identification of communities that have high levels of racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death rates.
- Recommendation to FEMA about how best to allocate critical COVID-19 resources like PPE, ventilators, testing kits, testing supplies, vaccinations (when available), staffing, and funding to these communities.
- Best practices when communities are able to effectively reduce racial and ethnic disparities.
- Provide oversight and recommendations to federal agencies about how to disburse COVID-19 relief funds—for instance, the Education Stabilization Fund and the Paycheck Protection Program created under the CARES Act—to address racial and ethnic disparities with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Report to Congress on:
- Structural inequalities preceding the COVID-19 pandemic and how they contributed to racial and ethnic disparities in infection, hospitalization, and death rates.
- The initial federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on racial and ethnic disparities in infection, hospitalization, and death rates.
- Recommendations to combat racial and ethnic disparities in future infectious disease response.
- At the end of the COVID-19 public health crisis, establish a permanent Infectious Disease Racial and Ethnic Disparities Task Force to continue to identify and address racial and ethnic disparities in our health care system and improve future infectious disease response.
