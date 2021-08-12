Multiple Michigan universities are requiring both staff and students to get their COVID-19 shot ahead of the school year.

A petition calling on CMU to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff and faculty is getting close to a thousand signatures.

The petition was created by members of the Academic Senate.

“I do feel as if there should be an extent to where vaccines should be required just for health reasons,” said Me'leia Mansker, CMU senior.

Mansker is fully vaccinated, and she understands the call for mandatory vaccinations that began with the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. She questions whether it's fair for students to choose CMU specifically because it does not have a mandate.

“They shouldn't be able to take away college educations from students who have already applied,” Mansker said.

“I would say I'm kind of in support of that,” said Derrick Vanway, CMU junior.

Vanway said he would be OK with a vaccine mandate knowing that classes will be 80 percent in-person this fall. He worries that being a music major puts him at a higher risk of infection.

“A lot of my colleagues are wind players, and you never know if you actually have covid so while they spray those particles in the air during rehearsal and ensemble, we are always taking that risk,” Vanway said.

According to the petition, a vaccination survey conducted by the school revealed a vaccination rate among students of about 34-percent, 71-percent among faculty and 60-percent of staff.

TV-5 reached out to the Academic Senate for comment but we have not heard back.