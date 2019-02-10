A petition has garnered thousands of signatures to stop a ban on bringing alcoholic drinks to parts of three Michigan rivers.
Huron-Manistee National Forests said it wants to protect the rivers and address safety concerns with this new order.
The new rules would prohibit anyone from bringing alcohol within 200 feet for designated sites of the Ausable River, Manistee River, and Pine River starting May 24 through Sept. 2.
If violated, the penalties include a fine of up to $5,000 and possibly up to six months in jail.
A petition was started to repeal that ban signed by forest supervisor Leslie Auriemmo.
It has more than 29,000 signatures out of its 35,000 signature goal as of Sunday afternoon, Feb. 10.
An organization named Our River started the petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.