The University of Michigan’s spring commencement will be held virtually, but some students and families are speaking out to have the ceremony partly in-person.
The university made the announcement about the virtual ceremony in early February. U of M went on to say, even if health guidelines change before commencement, it wouldn’t host an in-person ceremony.
The University of Michigan will be holding its spring 2021 commencement virtually.
A petition on change.org hopes to change the minds of university leaders. The petition states it wants U of M to offer a socially distanced in-person option for graduates. The petition has collected more than 5,000 signatures with a goal of 7,500.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced restaurants and other venues can operate with a larger capacity. The new orders go into effect on Friday, March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.