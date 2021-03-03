The University of Michigan’s spring commencement will be held virtually, but some students and families are speaking out to have the ceremony partly in-person.

The university made the announcement about the virtual ceremony in early February. U of M went on to say, even if health guidelines change before commencement, it wouldn’t host an in-person ceremony.

U of M to hold spring 2021 commencement virtually The University of Michigan will be holding its spring 2021 commencement virtually.

A petition on change.org hopes to change the minds of university leaders. The petition states it wants U of M to offer a socially distanced in-person option for graduates. The petition has collected more than 5,000 signatures with a goal of 7,500.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced restaurants and other venues can operate with a larger capacity. The new orders go into effect on Friday, March 5.