The language of a recall petition against a Davison school board member can now collect signatures after there was no appeal.
A third draft of the petition to recall Matthew Smith, who is also the chair of the Genesee County Republican Party, was approved by the elections commission on Oct. 4. Smith had ten days to appeal the decision.
The commission estimates the petition will need more than 3,500 signatures. The petition sponsor has 180 days to collect signatures, but the signatures collected can be no older than 60 days when they are turned in.
Smith is facing one charge of malicious use of telecommunication services. A clerk in Houghton County claims Smith called her and threatened to kill her dogs.
He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 25.
