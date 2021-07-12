As humans head back into the office, some pets are having to adjust to being home alone for the first time in months.
Pet adoptions went up dramatically during the pandemic. Now, as people return to the workplace in person, they leave new furry friends at home.
Experts say before the transition, you should start by sitting them down for a good talk.
“I don't think they're gonna understand you, but you can leave 'em with some soothing music, or maybe a puzzle. Like a little puzzle where they can dig the treats out of it. That'll give 'em something to think about while you're gone,” said Jim Blau, trainer at Mid-Michigan K9 Academy said.
Blau suggests these tips instead of talking, to help ease the transition.
Start slowly if your dog isn’t used to being alone, to ease them into it with short trips away, gradually adding to your time away.
“Just do it at random times, for five minutes, 15 miniutes to a half hour and when you come back, don't make a big deal, just ignore 'em like it was no big deal,” Blau said.
You can prepare before you leave by taking walks with your dog in the morning, setting aside 30 minutes to a full hour, and after, reward your dog by feeding them. This allows your dog to “work” for food and water.
“For those of you with the working breeds, like the shepherds and the boxers and these high energy dogs, because if you don't get the exercise they need, the energy's gonna come out sideways, and you're gonna have bad behaviors on your hand,” Blau said.
Plan frequent walks for extended periods, plan exercise for your dog, hiring dog walkers or using a doggy day care, but be sure to check references and reputation. And confinement with a pet gate or crate may be necessary.
“Otherwise, some of us may face the consequences of them grabbing our underwear, socks and bras, chewing them up, things like that. They love the smell of us on those things and they'll go to work,” Blau said.
