That old Christmas tree may look to you like so much garbage once the holidays are over but a petting zoo in western Michigan wants you to know it looks like something else to goats: Dinner.
The 700-acre Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era says it wants to turn those discarded trees into a meal for its twin goats, Bubba and Gump.
The farm says that once the trees are stripped of those ornaments, lights and tinsel, their needles are a healthy meal that are chock full of vitamin C. Farm owner Cindy Lewis tells the Detroit Free Press that the trees are to the goats a delicious treat that they devour in a matter of minutes. And the farm says its deer enjoy eating them too.
