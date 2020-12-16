MidMichigan Health in Midland has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Crews started unloading the delivery truck Wednesday morning, Dec. 16.
When the vaccines are done thawing after a few hours, the hospital plans to start vaccinating frontline workers.
After the frontline workers, some vaccination team members will receive their doses.
