Southeast Michigan’s PGA professionals are teaming up to send aid to help the families affected by the flooding in Midland.
PGA members Jordan Young and Brian Cairns have partnered with businesses in southeast Michigan to collect supplies to help with the crisis and displaced families.
They have made it their goal to fill two trailers with supplies and high-demand products donated by APAC Paper and CMAC Transportation.
Products they are searching for including nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, blankets, new socks and clothes, gift cards, diapers and cleaning supplies.
You can drop off donations from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. this week at the Fox Hills Golf and Banquet Center in Plymouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.